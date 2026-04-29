Chelsea captain Millie Bright retires

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Millie Bright has been at Chelsea for more than a decade and has captained the club for three seasons. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has retired from football, effective immediately, the club have confirmed, following her international retirement last year.

Her season was cut short by an injury prompting the centre-back to decide that this was the right time to step away from football. Bright made over 300 appearances for Chelsea, winning the first trophy with the club in 2015, going on to collect seven Women's Super League titles, six FA Cups, and three League Cups.

"Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I've given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge.

"It is now time, and I'm ready to go into a new era. I'm always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way," she told club media.

"I've always said I'd retire at this club. I can't ever represent another team. I've given everything on and off the pitch for the badge. And I'm so proud to have done that for the -- well over a decade now," Bright also said.

"I've been playing injured for the last six years and I'm tired. I'm just a human. I'm ready to venture off into life and to do bigger things with the club and to still be a part of that is still really, really special to me."

In a letter to Chelsea fans, Bright said: "Joking aside, I've given everything I could on the pitch. I can't physically give any more. I feel like I need to look after myself now, and I'm ready to give back to the club in a different way.

"I've seen so many people I care about pass away over the last couple of years, and I think I need to learn to live a little and appreciate life a little bit more.

The 32-year-old has spent over a decade with Chelsea and was named captain in 2023.

No player has won more Women's Super League games than Bright.

"We thank Millie for her incredible contribution to Chelsea and are delighted to announce she will be staying on at the club as a trustee of our foundation, continuing her passionate work in supporting others, which began while she was representing us on the pitch," a statement from the club read.

She earned 88 caps for England, scoring six goals, before announcing her international retirement ahead of the 2024 Euros in Switzerland. She had captained England the summer before during the 2023 World Cup, leading them to the final.

Lionesses' head coach Sarina Wiegman has paid tribute to Bright, as she said: "Millie has played such a big role in the growth of the women's game, with both England and Chelsea, and she has achieved so much along the way.

"What she has given to her club and country is incredible.

"It is hard to put into words the impact she has had. She has inspired so many people, pushed standards and shown girls and boys what can be achieved in the sport.

"Winning EURO 2022 and captaining England to the World Cup Final in Australia says so much about her, but it is not just about the trophies with club and country. She has also earned great respect through the way she has committed herself to the game.

"We look forward to welcoming her to a home game in the near future and recognising her outstanding contribution to the sport. I wish her all the very best for what comes next."

Chelsea will honour Bright's service to the club ahead of the final WSL match of the season against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on May 16.