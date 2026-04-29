Jose Mourinho silent amid Real Madrid reports; Benfica's Ríos: 'I hope he stays'

Stewart Robson says Jose Mourinho is no longer a good enough coach to be able to improve things at Real Madrid. (1:02)

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Jose Mourinho refused to comment regarding ongoing rumours that he could return to coach Real Madrid next season.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reported to consider the Benfica manager his preferred candidate to succeed Álvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Asked by media on Tuesday evening about those reports and whether or not he had spoken to Pérez about it, Mourinho remained silent. Mourinho, 63, is tied to Benfica until June 2027.

Jose Mourinho did not comment when asked about Real Madrid. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mourinho recently expressed his desire to continue at Benfica beyond this summer but added that "when the season ends, we'll have 10 days to decide whether to continue or part ways."

Benfica midfielder Richard Ríos is hoping Mourinho will stay put.

Asked if he sees Mourinho returning to Madrid this summer, the Colombian international told Diario As: "I don't know, to be honest. As far as I'm concerned, I hope not -- I hope he stays with me.

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"Every day I learn something new from him. He's got a formidable character and motivates you like no one else. His career is incredible; he's been at it for years and has won everything. You never see him lose his drive. It's still as strong as ever. That motivates me as a player to want more."

Mourinho guided Madrid to a LaLiga title, and Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triumphs during his three years at Bernabéu stadium before his departure in 2013. He returned to Benfica in September after 21 years coaching abroad.

With three league games remaining, Benfica are the only unbeaten team in Portugal's top flight and are second in the standings, seven points adrift of leaders FC Porto.