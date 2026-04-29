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          Paulo Dybala close to Boca Juniors move - sources

          • Leo Paradizo
          Apr 29, 2026, 09:25 AM

          Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is closing in on a summer move to Boca Juniors, sources have told ESPN.

          Dybala has reached a preliminary agreement to join Boca Juniors once his contract with AS Roma expires in June.

          A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Dybala is completing his 13th season in Serie A.

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          He has three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Roma.

          Asked about a potential move to Boca, the former Juventus star recently said: "That would be great. You never know. I'm playing for Roma today; I have to defend this shirt but you never know."

          A move to Boca would see Dybala, 32, reunited with his former Roma teammate and friend Leandro Paredes. Paredes joined Boca last summer on a permanent transfer.

          "It would be great," Dybala said. "We miss them [Paredes and his family] a lot -- but I don't know what will happen."