Paulo Dybala close to Boca Juniors move - sources

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Paulo Dybala is close to a Boca Juniors switch. Getty Images

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is closing in on a summer move to Boca Juniors, sources have told ESPN.

Dybala has reached a preliminary agreement to join Boca Juniors once his contract with AS Roma expires in June.

A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Dybala is completing his 13th season in Serie A.

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He has three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Roma.

Asked about a potential move to Boca, the former Juventus star recently said: "That would be great. You never know. I'm playing for Roma today; I have to defend this shirt but you never know."

A move to Boca would see Dybala, 32, reunited with his former Roma teammate and friend Leandro Paredes. Paredes joined Boca last summer on a permanent transfer.

"It would be great," Dybala said. "We miss them [Paredes and his family] a lot -- but I don't know what will happen."