Virgil van Dijk: 'Big blow' if Alisson Becker leaves Liverpool

ESPN FC's Beth Lindop sits down with Liverpool's Milos Kerkez to discuss his dramatic first season at the club and his close relationship with Mohamed Salah. (2:56)

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Virgil van Dijk has admitted it would be a "big blow" to see Alisson Becker leave Liverpool this summer amid continued speculation over the goalkeeper's future.

Liverpool activated the one-year option in Alisson's contract earlier this year, meaning his current deal at Anfield expires in June 2027.

However, the Brazil international -- who is currently sidelined with a muscle problem -- has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, with Juventus among the clubs interested in facilitating his return to Serie A.

Virgil van Dijk says it would be a blow if Alisson Becker leaves Liverpool. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Rumours about Alisson's potential departure have caused concern within the Liverpool fanbase, who are already bidding farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of the season.

But, while Van Dijk is eager to see the goalkeeper stay on Merseyside, the Dutchman has insisted he remains relaxed about the situation.

"Listen, there is always going to be a day where you -- including myself -- will go," Van Dijk said when quizzed on the goalkeeper's future.

"But if it's going to happen -- and I have no idea about it and I don't think, at this point, he has an idea about it -- then we will, as a club, adapt to that.

"We have been through everything together, positive things and some negative things unfortunately as well, so it would definitely be a big blow and a miss but I don't think, for me, it's a good idea to think ahead about what could or could not happen.

"He's very important for me as one of the leaders in the team and I think he is very important on the pitch because I think he is one of the best -- in my opinion the best -- goalkeeper in the world.

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"He's trying to be back as soon as possible to help us for the last four games and that's our main focus. Whatever happens after that is not something you should ask me.

"Would I love him to stay? Of course, there's no about that.

"Everyone can feel a certain way about it. There are rumours but if there is anything concrete then we will all find out but, for me, I'm never worried."