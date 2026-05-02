Rayan: Man City fans sent me congratulations after Bournemouth win over Arsenal

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Bournemouth striker Rayan says he received congratulatory messages from Manchester City supporters on social media following his team's league win at leaders Arsenal on April 11.

That result at the Emirates Stadium, coupled with Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Chelsea the following day, allowed City to pull to within six points of the Gunners in the Premier League title race.

"Yes," Rayan told ESPN. "There was indeed some messages on Instagram from the City fans, thanking us for the victory, especially on the next day when they won against Chelsea, 3-0."

The Cherries had previously had strong performances by holding Manchester United and Chelsea to draws, while upsetting Liverpool 2-1 on Jan. 24.

Rayan has scored three goals in 11 games since his arrival at Bournemouth in January. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I think that each victory we get is very important, but we knew the difficulty that the game against Arsenal would have, they are first in the Premier League."

Bournemouth striker Evanilson told ESPN. "It's a great club, with players of high quality. I think this is very important. It gave us even more confidence to keep going, but I think we have already played well against big teams. But this one I think stood out because it was against the first place team and everyone knows Arsenal and it was away from home. It was a great victory."

Bournemouth will not expect any positive messages from City fans by the end of the day on May 19, however, because the teams will square off in a crucial game for both sides.

The Cherries are seventh in the standings with 49 points and remain on course to secure continental football for the first time.

They are also chasing last season's club-record 56 points.

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It would be a great way for Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola to sign off after three successful years in charge.

"I have a lot to thank him for," Evanilson said of the Spaniard. "He gave me confidence, always trusted me, in my work. I learned a lot from him, too, but he talked to us and he said that we have to continue the work. I am happy to have worked with him. We'll make the most of it until the end of the season, until the last games."