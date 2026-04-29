Corinthians looking for commercial partner to keep Memphis Depay

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Memphis Depay is in his third season at Corinthians. (Photo by Ton Molina/Getty Images)

Memphis Depay's future at Corinthians is subject to finding a commercial partner that will cover his contract, according to club president Osmar Stabile.

The Dutch forward joined the Brazilian outfit as a free agent in September 2024 and his deal expires this summer.

"If a company comes forward tomorrow wanting to invest in Corinthians and Memphis, we'd welcome it," Stabile said.

"He's a good player, everyone recognises that. He's already been a three-time champion with Corinthians."

Depay, 32, is one of the highest paid players in the league and Corinthians are not prepared to offer the former Manchester United star a contract extension based on the terms of his current agreement, with the board eager to implement an austerity budget in 2026.

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"If a company comes forward that wants to invest so he can do advertising for them," Stabile said. "We're already in talks with a few. If it works out, he stays.

"But if it doesn't, not a penny has been set aside [in the future budget] at Corinthians. There's no money to pay Memphis."

Depay has 20 goals and 15 assists in 77 games for the Sao Paulo-based club.

He is expected to play for the Netherlands at this summer's World Cup.