Barcelona get big boost with Aitana Bonmati fit for second leg of UWCL Bayern clash

Ali Krieger breaks down the keys for Bayern Munich if they are to shock Barcelona in their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal. (0:44)

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Barcelona's Champions League hopes have received a boost as coach Pere Romeu confirmed Aitana Bonmatí is fit to return from a broken leg for Sunday's semifinal second leg against Bayern Munich.

Bonmatí, 28, has not played for Barça since fracturing her fibula while away with Spain on international duty last November.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to training earlier in April, though, and comes into consideration for this weekend's game at Spotify Camp Nou, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg in Munich.

"She will be available," Barça boss Romeu told TV3. "We will see how the remaining two sessions go before the Bayern game, but she has already completed several sessions.

Bonmatí has been out of action since suffering a fibula fraction while playing for Spain in November. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"[On Wednesday] we had a good session using big spaces and she came through it without any problems. She will be available on Sunday."

Bonmatí's return comes as Barça look to book their place in a sixth successive Champions League final.

Romeu has used youngsters Vicky López and Clara Serrajordi alongside Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas in midfield to great success while Bonmatí has been out, but the return of the Spain international improves his options at a key juncture of the season.

Last week's first leg at the Allianz Arena ended 1-1, with Bayern's Franziska Kett cancelling out Ewa Pajor's earlier goal, before being sent off late on.

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The Blaugrana now have the chance to book their place in another European final in Oslo on May 23 against either Arsenal or OL Lyonnes when they received with Bayern at Camp Nou on Sunday.

If they get past the German side, either final would represent a mouthwatering contest, with Barça keen to avenge last season's final defeat to Arsenal, while a showdown with Lyonnes would see them come up against their former coach, Jonatan Giráldez.

Barça also still have the Copa de la Reina final to come against Atlético Madrid on May 16 as they target a second quadruple in the team's history.

They have already wrapped up a seventh consecutive Liga F title, although they still have four league games to play -- which could serve to give Bonmatí important minutes -- adding to the Spanish Supercopa they won in January.