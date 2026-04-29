Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada handed massive 13-game ban after punching opponent

Stewart Robson says Jose Mourinho is no longer a good enough coach to be able to improve things at Real Madrid. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been handed a huge 13-game ban after punching an opponent in the face during his side's defeat last weekend to Huesca.

Former Argentina international Andrada was sent off at the end of the game when he was shown a second yellow card for pushing Huesca's Jorge Pulido to the ground.

After being shown the red card, he sprinted back across the pitch to Pulido, thumping him in the face to send him back to the floor.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's [RFEF] disciplinary panel confirmed Wednesday that Andrada had been handed a 13-match sanction for his actions -- one game for the red card itself and 12 for the punch that followed.

Andrada has likely played his final game for Real Zaragoza, before returning to parent club Monterrey. Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Andrada, therefore, is likely to have played his last game for Zaragoza as he is due to return to Liga MX-side Monterrey, where is on loan from, at the end of the season.

The ex-Boca Juniors stopper's punch on Pulido sparked an on-pitch brawl which also led to the sending off of Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez for throwing an arm at an opponent in the melee and Zaragoza's Dani Tasende for kicking out.

For their actions, the RFEF have handed Jiménez a four-game ban, while Tasende will serve a two-match suspension.

A local derby, tension bubbled over at the end of the game, which Huesca won 1-0, with both teams currently in the relegation zone in the Spanish second division and desperate for points.

- Transfer rumors, news: Atlético ready to reject £130m for Álvarez

- Why Rayo Vallecano's European run is the miracle of the season

- Jose Mourinho remains silent amid Real Madrid return reports

Andrada apologised after the match.

"I massively regret what happened," he said. "It did not portray a good image of the club or of me as a professional.

"Throughout my career, I've only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the penalty area.

"I lost sight of the context of the situation at a moment of high tension and reacted as I did. I would not do it again.

"I want to apologise to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues. I disconnected for a brief moment and I will accept whatever [punishment] comes my way from LaLiga."

Zaragoza released a short statement last Sunday "strongly condemning what happened" and promising to "take the appropriate disciplinary measures."