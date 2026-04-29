Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk appeals to CAS over doping ban

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) amid reports he has been handed a four-year ban for a breach of anti-doping rules.

Mudryk was charged by the Football Association in June last year, having been provisionally suspended since December 2024.

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A statement from CAS read: "CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA.

"The parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled."

The CAS statement did not mention what sanction Mudryk was appealing against, but it has been widely reported that a four-year ban has been imposed.

The UK's talkSport was first to report the news.

Mykhailo Mudryk has appealed to CAS over a ban for breaching anti-doping rules. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Under Regulation 77 of the FA's anti-doping policy, a four-year ban would result if the violation related to a non-specified substance, unless the player or his camp could establish that the violation was not intentional.

Where the violation relates to a specified substance and the FA can establish the violation was intentional, a four-year ban would also apply.

The FA and Chelsea declined to comment when contacted by ESPN on Wednesday.

In a statement issued at the time of his suspension, Mudryk said the positive sample had come as "a complete shock" and he had "not done anything wrong," with Chelsea adding the player had "never knowingly used any banned substances".

The result was returned shortly after he had been away on international duty with Ukraine in November 2024.

Mudryk last played for the club in a 2-0 win away to Heidenheim in the Conference League on Nov. 28, 2024. He was then an unused substitute for the 3-0 Premier League win against Aston Villa three days later.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in an £88 million (then $106m) move.

He has scored 10 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions and has rarely held down a regular place in the team.

ESPN's James Olley and PA contributed to this report.