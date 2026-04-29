Mohamed Salah to return before end of season for Liverpool farewell

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Mohamed Salah is expected to return to action before Liverpool's final game of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 33-year-old, who will leave the club at the end of the season, came off during their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

A club statement said that the issue is a "minor muscle injury" and that he is expected to be available before the last game of the season vs. Brentford on May 26.

Salah went off during the Palace game with what appeared to be a hamstring problem, though he left the pitch unassisted and applauded supporters.

Salah was taken off early vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Following the injury, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said that Salah would receive a fitting send-off regardless of whether or not he had played his last game for the club.

But with Salah's injury confirmed as minor, it's now more likely that he will be able to take his plaudits on the final day in front of the Kop.

The Egyptian winger confirmed last month that this season would be his last at Anfield, ending long-term speculation about his future.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield," the club said at the time.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them."

The news will also come as a relief to his national side, who begin their World Cup campaign against Belgium on June 15.

More to follow...