PSG's Achraf Hakimi to miss Bayern return, out for weeks

Craig Burley explains why he's siding with PSG to beat Bayern Munich to the Champions League final. (1:54)

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Paris Saint-Germain's thrilling 5-4 Champions League win over Bayern Munich has come at a cost, with the club confirming that key performer Achraf Hakimi will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Hakimi suffered the injury late on in PSG's semifinal first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. He was hurt in a collision with Konrad Laimer and was not fit enough to see the game through, despite his side having no further substitution windows available.

The Morocco defender will now miss the return match in Munich next Wednesday.

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"Having sustained an injury to his right thigh during the match against Bayern Munich, Achraf Hakimi will be out of action for the next few weeks," PSG said in a statement.

Achraf Hakimi suffered a hamstring injury in PSG's first-leg win over Bayern Munich. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

If PSG make it past Bayern, they will face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the Champions League final on May 30.

Hakimi, who finished sixth in last year's Ballon d'Or voting, is also expected to be a key performer for Morocco at this summer's World Cup. Morocco, who reached the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup, play their first game on June 13 against Brazil.

PSG also announced Wednesday that goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who was on the substitutes' bench in the first leg, will similarly be out of action "for the next few weeks" after suffering a thigh injury in training.

Chevalier lost his starting role to Matvei Safonov in the second half of this season.

PA contributed to this report.