Nottingham Forest's Vitor Pereira keen to 'emulate' European Cup-winning Brian Clough

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Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira says he does not want a statue in the city centre, but hopes to emulate Brian Clough by bringing European glory to the City Ground.

Forest take on Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal on Thursday night, knowing that a first continental trophy since Clough masterminded back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 could be on the horizon.

Pereira would instantly write himself into Forest folklore if he could guide the club to the Europa League title, which would be a significant success considering it comes against the backdrop of a Premier League relegation battle.

"If we want to put our name in the history of this club, we need to get to the final, to win the final," he said. "This is, of course, an inspiration for us. This is a big chance to move forward.

Vitor Pereira and his Nottingham Forest side take on Aston Villa in the semifinals of the Europa League, Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"This week I went into the city centre and I saw the statue of the big manager of this club. I don't want my statue anywhere but we can imagine what he was in this city.

"He's in the city centre because he did something fantastic that stays in the heart of these people until now.

"For the new generations, for sure it's an inspiration for us. We try to do our best to work to emulate what he did."

Forest face a tough challenge in the last four with the double-header against Villa, who are also looking to end a long trophy drought.

Villa have a man who can at the helm, though, as Unai Emery has won four Europa League titles and Villa are the favourites heading into the tie.

"I want to be there and to enjoy and to compete, because I like to compete," Pereira said. "I'll face a top, top manager with his team, the king of Europa League, because he has four trophies.

"It will be a very great challenge for us.

"We have to compete with the true spirit of a champion.

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"This is what we need to be: champions, looking to be the best version of ourselves, to have the support, to feel the support of our fans and to compete."

Forest's relegation worries have eased in recent weeks after handsome wins over Burnley and Sunderland, which Morgan Gibbs-White has played a big part in.

Gibbs-White has fallen down the pecking order for a place at the World Cup, but Forest teammate Ola Aina said he is the "real deal".

"Definitely he has taken a massive step. You see what he's producing on the pitch, it's amazing," the Nigeria international said.

"It's good for him and the team and everyone is proud of him. He's been getting everything right.

"Off the pitch he is still the same Morgan, very friendly, very outgoing, very outspoken. He has the potential to be a top player.

"I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on him but he is the real deal and I enjoy playing with him. The fans enjoy watching him and he's a fantastic player."

Forest will be without Murillo (hamstring) while Ibrahim Sangaré and Dan Ndoye missed training on Wednesday, with boss Pereira coy on whether they would be fit.