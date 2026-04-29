Vancouver police deny motorcade request for FIFA's Infantino

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TORONTO -- A request for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to give be given a police escort while in Vancouver, British Columbia, for FIFA meetings has been denied, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

"Formal motorcades where traffic is stopped are reserved for heads of state," Deputy Chief Don Chapman said in a statement.

"As the FIFA executive do not meet Internationally Protected Person (IPP) standards that would warrant such an escort [closing roads, intersections, not adhering to traffic devices, etc.], the request was declined," Chapman said.

FIFA did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Soccer's governing body is holding meetings this week in Vancouver, one of the 16 sites of World Cup matches in a tournament co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA's Congress, a meeting of representatives from all its members, is scheduled for Thursday.

There has already been a flurry of activity from FIFA this week, with changes made to the suspension rule for yellow card accumulation at the World Cup, additional prize money to World Cup teams being confirmed and eligibility given to the exiled Afghan women's team to return to international competition.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.