Arteta 'fuming' after Arsenal penalty overturned in Atlético draw

Stewart Robson, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley agree with the VAR intervention that prevented a second Arsenal penalty against Atletico Madrid. (1:41)

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MADRID, Spain -- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left "incredibly fuming" by a controversial penalty decision which he said was "against the rules" and "changed the course" of their Champions League semifinal tie with Atlético Madrid.

Viktor Gyökeres' 44th-minute penalty was cancelled out by Julián Álvarez's spot kick 12 minutes later but the Gunners were denied a second penalty when substitute Eberechi Eze was challenged in the box by Atlético defender Dávid Hancko.

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Dutch referee Danny Makkelie initially pointed to the spot but was sent to the monitor by the VAR official Dennis Higler to review his decision.

After watching the incident multiple times as Atlético fans and boss Diego Simeone protested repeatedly, Makkelie overturned his initial decision.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's draw with Atlético Madrid. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Following a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital, Arsenal will be favourites to progress to their first Champions League final in 20 years when hosting Atlético in Tuesday's return leg.

But Arteta could not hide his frustration at the officials for denying them a chance to cap a fine all-round performance with a famous win on the night.

"What I'm incredibly fuming with is how the hell the penalty on Ebs [Eze] gets overturned in the manner that it happened when there is no clear and obvious error," he said. "This changes the course of the game. And at this level, I'm sorry but this cannot happen.

"It was against the rules and I don't understand it. There is clear contact. He makes the decision and you can't overturn it when you have to watch it 13 times.

"When you have fought so hard for nine months to be in this position. I mean, that's another goal that changed completely over the course of the tie. And it cannot happen. I'm sorry. We put so much on it. So, so, so much on it. This cannot happen."

Gyökeres went down under a challenge from Hancko for Arsenal's penalty while Ben White was penalised for handball as the ball deflected onto his arm.

"For the first penalty, in my humble opinion, it's from the back, the player waits for the contact, it seems to me that in the Champions League semifinals it really needs to be a penalty," Simeone said.

"And then the handball, it was given thanks to the VAR, and the second penalty wasn't, thanks to the VAR. Sometimes VAR gives and sometimes it takes away."