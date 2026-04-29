Atlético Madrid say 'no doubt' Álvarez plays Arsenal 2nd leg

Craig Burley can't imagine either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal stopping PSG or Bayern from winning the Champions League. (2:00)

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Diego Simeone said he has "no doubt" that Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez will be fit for next week's Champions League semifinal second leg with Arsenal, despite the forward limping off late in Wednesday's 1-1 first-leg draw.

Álvarez had been one of Atlético's stand-out players at the Metropolitano -- levelling from the penalty spot in the second half after Viktor Gyökeres had opened the scoring -- before he was hurt in a challenge with Eberechi Eze, and was substituted in the 77th minute.

The Argentina international has now scored 10 Champions League goals this season, becoming the first Atlético player to reach double figures in the competition.

"He'll undergo a test to see what he has," Simeone told Movistar. "We hope it isn't much.

"I'm always optimistic."

Winger Giuliano Simeone was also withdrawn at the interval after suffering a first-half knock, while Alexander Sørloth was an unused substitute after complaining of feeling discomfort while warming up.

"Knowing the players, they'll all be there [in London] on Tuesday," Simeone said in his postmatch news conference. "Giuliano with his knock, Julián with the issue he had. As for Alex Sørloth, he has a muscle strain. I have no doubt that on Tuesday, they'll be there."

Julián Álvarez was injured during Atlético Madrid's Champions League semifinal draw against Arsenal. Getty Images

Atlético's season is now focused on the Champions League, as they trail Barcelona and Real Madrid in LaLiga, and after losing the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad earlier this month.

"I can't remember many times that we've had an atmosphere like we had here at the start of this game," Simeone said. " In the first half, they were better, but there weren't many shots on goal. In the second half we adjusted. [Arsenal] looked a bit tired from so many games, so much responsibility. They're top of the Premier League, they need to win the Champions League, all of that.

"We couldn't get the goal that would give us an advantage, and we have an extraordinary challenge ahead of us in London."

The second leg will be played May 5 at The Emirates in London.