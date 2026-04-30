Arsenal's Leah Williamson signs new deal with club

Open Extended Reactions

Leah Williamson recently made her return from injury. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

England captain Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The vice-captain's association with Arsenal stretches back two decades, having first joined the club's academy in 2006 as an eight-year-old. Since making her senior debut, she has gone on to make 282 appearances and score 17 goals, establishing herself as a key figure in Arsenal's long-standing success.

Williamson played a pivotal role in the club's Champions League triumph last season and has now lifted every major domestic trophy available during her time at the club. She also won the inaugural Champions Cup trophy in January 2026 with the club, though she didn't play during the campaign.

Williamson spent a significant period of this season sidelined due to injury -- initially sustained during the Euros final and compounded by subsequent setbacks. However, her timely return has provided a major boost for Arsenal as they prepare for a crucial Champions League semifinal clash against OL Lyonnes.

Arsenal lead 2-1 heading into the second leg on Saturday.

On the international stage, the 29-year-old has been equally influential. As England captain, she has led her country to back-to-back Euro titles. She missed out on the 2023 World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.