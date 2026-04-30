LAFC edges Toluca with stoppage time goal in 1st leg of CCC semifinal

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LOS ANGELES -- Nkosi Tafari headed in Son Heung-Min's free kick in second-half stoppage time and LAFC beat Toluca 2-1 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal.

The aggregate winner will be decided on May 6 in Toluca.

Timothy Tillman gave LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute with his second goal in 17 games across all competitions this season. Tillman chested down Son Heung-Min's touch and sent it past a diving Luis García.

LAFC appeared to take a 2-0 lead three minutes later when Jacob Shaffelburg redirected Sergi Palencia's cross at the back post, but it was called back for offsides after a lengthy review.

LAFC defeated Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Toluca tied it at 1-all in the 73rd on a bending shot from the top of the box by Jesús Ricardo Angulo for his 12th goal of the season.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept the game scoreless in the first half with a double save. Lloris' reaction save denied Nicolás Castro's header from close range and it sent him to the ground to block Jesús Gallardo's rebound attempt at the near post.

LAFC was without forward Denis Bouanga, who has five goals in the tournament, and defender Eddie Segura due to yellow card accumulation.