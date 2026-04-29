Transfer rumors, news: Rafael Leão could join Man United in player swap

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AC Milan forward Rafael Leão could move to Manchester United in a deal that sees a player move in the other direction, while Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is a target for Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Rafael Leão has scored nine goals and registered four assists for AC Milan this season. Francesco Scaccianoce/AC Milan via Getty Images

- AC Milan's interest in several Manchester United players may pave the way for Rafael Leão to move to Old Trafford, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italian outlet claims that Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is United's No. 1 target to bolster their attack this summer, but Leão is an option who could be signed for a lower fee. Milan are open to offers for the Portugal winger as they look to fund a squad overhaul. While there haven't been any firm talks over a switch, Milan's interest in Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte, and Joshua Zirkzee may help get a deal over the line.

- Barcelona have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero's representatives to register their interest in a move this summer, according to Diario Sport. The Argentina international is seen as an alternative to Internazionale's Alessandro Bastoni, who has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou. Romero's future with Spurs appears uncertain after a difficult season, with the possibility of relegation only further pushing a possible exit. The club captain has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and his future could now lie elsewhere.

- Juventus have made initial contact with the representatives of John Stones as a free transfer option, Tuttosport reports. The 31-year-old defender has confirmed he will leave Manchester City at the end of his contract this summer, bringing an end to a 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium. Juventus are monitoring the situation, eyeing up a possible deal, while fellow City star Bernardo Silva is also viewed as a target for this summer.

- Manchester United chiefs believe they will do enough to prevent Bruno Fernandes pursuing an exit this summer, so long as they confirm qualification for the UEFA Champions League, according to the Daily Mirror. Senior figures are reportedly confident about keeping the club captain, who has one year left on his contract with the option of another year. Fernandes was linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League last summer, while he has since outlined his desire to play in Spain or Italy if he leaves Old Trafford. United need two points from their remaining games to secure Champions League qualification, which would secure a return to the competition for the first time since 2023/24.

- Jack Grealish has no intention of returning to Manchester City if Pep Guardiola stays beyond the end of the season, the Daily Mirror. Grealish has no future under the head coach, who signed him for £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021. Grealish's deal at the Etihad Stadium has one year remaining, and while he is looking for a permanent exit, City would seek a transfer fee of £50 million for him. Failing a permanent exit, the 30-year-old would be open to a loan move before leaving as a free agent next summer.

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OTHER RUMORS

Liverpool have identified Bradley Barcola as an option to replace Mohamed Salah, with the Paris Saint-Germain star valued at €100 million. (Ekrem Konur)

Eduardo Camavinga is keen to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his position, as the midfielder continues to be linked with an exit this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City defender Nathan Aké could leave the club in the transfer window, with the 31-year-old previously linked with a switch to Serie A. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain have revived interest in AS Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche, 24, ahead of a potential summer exit. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea will look to recoup the £30 million transfer fee paid to sign Liam Delap, if they decide on a permanent exit in the coming weeks. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid defender Álvaro Carreras, 23, is an option for Arsenal as Los Blancos are open to a deal. (Ekrem Konur)

Al Hilal will try to convince João Cancelo to stay at the club upon his return from his loan at Barcelona, amid links with a permanent return to the Spanish club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sandro Tonali is keen to stay in England this summer instead of making a return to Italy, with the midfielder once again linked with an exit from Newcastle United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa are unlikely to trigger the permanent clause to sign Douglas Luiz, which will see the midfielder return to Juventus at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira)

Coventry City are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth after sealing their promotion back to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old enjoying a successful loan spell at the club this season. (The Standard)