Cristiano Ronaldo wins first Saudi title as Al Nassr clinch league

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as his Al Nassr team beat Damac 4-1 on Thursday to earn the Portugal star his first Saudi Pro League title since moving to the league in January 2023.

It's the club's 11th league title, but first since Ronaldo joined as Al Nassr finished two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal to clinch the crown on the last matchday of the season.

Having missed the chance to wrap up the domestic championship last week following a stoppage-time blunder from Brazil keeper Bento which resulted in a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal, Al Nassr then slipped to a shock home defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final last weekend.

Jorge Jesus' side, though, eventually got the job done against strugglers Damac at the King Saud University Stadium, with former Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, who also scored, and former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea forward João Félix playing alongside Ronaldo on Thursday.

Mané opened the scoring for Al Nassr late in the first half and Kingsley Coman scored just after the break before Ronaldo added his two goals to seal the title.

Ronaldo has already scored over 100 goals for the club in his three seasons in Saudi Arabia having joined the SPL after his second stint at Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now won domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia and will compete with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, his sixth appearance in the soccer world's biggest tournament.

Ronaldo's only other trophy with Al Nassr was the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but that is not a FIFA-sanctioned title.

Information from PA and ESPN Global Research was used in this report.