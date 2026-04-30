OL Lyonnes vs. Arsenal: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Ali Krieger and Lianne Sanderson preview the second leg of Arsenal's UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal clash with OL Lyonnes. (1:48)

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Arsenal are potentially 90 minutes away from their second successive Women's Champions League final.

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The Gunners lead 2-1 in their semifinal against OL Lyonnes going into their second leg. The French side went ahead in the first half and were looking comfortable before defensive mistakes presented Arsenal with a way back into the tie.

Renee Slegers' side have happy memories at the Groupama Stadium -- they beat OL Lyonnes 4-1 in the second leg of their semifinal last year enroute to winning the competition.

Can they do it again?

Key details:

Date: May 2

Time: 2:00 p.m. BST

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

How to watch in the UK:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

What happened in the first leg:

It was all going swimmingly for OL Lyonnes at the Emirates Stadium with Jule Brand scoring a stunning goal to put them ahead in the first half.

The Gunners looked markedly second-best but were presented a way back by the French side's error-strewn second half. First, goalkeeper Christiane Endler fumbled a free-kick from Mariona Caldentey near the hour-mark leading to an Ingrid-Engen own goal. Then, a mix up between Endler and Engen was punished by Olivia Smith, who finished into an empty net.

Player to watch:

Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates scoring their side's seventh goal against Leicester. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Leah Williamson made her first Arsenal start since January in the first leg. While there was some rust in her play, her ability to play out from the back was a reminder of what the Gunners have been missing in recent months.

The England captain started in their WSL rout of Leicester City and scored her first league of the season.

With OL Lyonnes certain to push hard for goals in the second leg, Williamson will be key to the Arsenal rearguard.