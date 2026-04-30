Mason Mount: Man United can challenge for Premier League title next season

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones calls for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the job permanently. (1:27)

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Mason Mount believes Manchester United boast the quality and mindset to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The 27-year-old is coming towards the end of his third season at Old Trafford, where injuries, setbacks and competition have reduced him to just 69 appearances since joining from Chelsea.

Mount knows United have yet to see the best of him, but he boasts an unwavering self-belief on top of confidence in the capabilities of a United side that Michael Carrick has on the brink of Champions League qualification.

The attacking midfielder became a European champion with Chelsea in 2021 and believes the Red Devils "have the quality" to fight for the title next term, even with big decisions to be made on the manager and more.

"I have a goal of winning the Premier League," Mount said. "Obviously I've won the Champions League already, but can we [win the league?] Yes, I think we can as a group.

"We have to have that kind of mentality. It may seem a little bit far away, but you have to have that mentality to really push yourself as a group.

Mason Mount has not had an easy first few seasons at Man United due to injury and setbacks but is upbeat about the future. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"We've shown what we can do against the big teams already -- Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, you know, so we've done it. We've already shown that this season, so we definitely can do it.

"It's about now doing it on a bigger stage in the Champions League and doing it more consistently in the Premier League.

"I'll hopefully be a massive part in that moving forward next season. Yeah, it's a goal: I want to win the Premier League."

United are targeting a league title to celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2028 and Mount's comments highlight the renewed faith engendered by Carrick after Ruben Amorim's rocky reign.

The England midfielder feels the head coach's "calm confidence" complements his knowledge and experience of what it takes to be the best, while also praising his individual management.

"It was difficult at the beginning because Michael comes in and I got injured, so I missed a few games at the beginning," Mount said.

"But he was brilliant with me and speaking to me and just saying 'look, I want you back, you're a massive part of the team and the squad', and 'when you're around the lads you obviously have a big effect,' so I know where I stand within the group."

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Mount continued his comeback off the bench in Monday's 2-1 win over Brentford, before hotfooting it to St George's Park for a special event in partnership with Make-A-Wish UK.

After 18 months of planning with his brother Lewis, 11 children living with critical illness got the chance to eat, sleep and train like a footballer during an immersive two-day gathering that culminated in a special match.

Mount funded the event and managed Wishes United, assisted by teammate Luke Shaw, to a 32-2 victory against Jamie Redknapp's team of mascots.

"I'm a footballer but there's more to life than just football," he said.

"You just see the smiles on the kids' faces, how much it means to them, and obviously the families as well.

"Sometimes the brothers or sisters and mum and dad, especially brothers and sisters, they can get forgotten about a little bit, so them being involved and being here and going along the process as well is what Make-A-Wish is all about. That's something that really means a lot to all of us."