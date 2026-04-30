Burnley, Scott Parker part ways after Premier League relegation

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Scott Parker has left Burnley. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Manager Scott Parker has left Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League, the club has confirmed.

Burnley's relegation in their first season back in England's top division was confirmed following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on April 22.

Parker led the club back to the Premier League with a stellar 2024-25 season in the Championship, gaining automatic promotion following a remarkable 31 game unbeaten run.

However, Burnley couldn't cope with the demands of the Premier League this season with just four wins in 34 games before they were relegated.

"Following confirmation of the Club's relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the Board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude," the club said.

"The Club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.

"Mike Jackson, supported by the existing backroom staff, will take interim charge for the Clarets' remaining four Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday's match away to Leeds United.

"The process of appointing a new permanent Head Coach ahead of the 2026-27 season has begun."