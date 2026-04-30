Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Ali Krieger breaks down the keys for Bayern Munich if they are to shock Barcelona in their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal. (0:44)

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Barcelona and Bayern Munich's Women's Champions League semifinal is finely poised ahead of their second leg.

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Considering that the Spanish side beat Bayern 7-1 in the League Phase and had won seven of their eight games (drew one) prior to the first leg, the 1-1 result in the first leg can be viewed as an upset.

Barça took an early lead in Munich but a resolute Bayern side fought back to level scores in the second half before holding on for a draw despite finishing the game with 10 players.

To deny the Spanish giants passage to their sixth successive final will require another heroic effort from Bayern.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, May 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. BST

Venue: Camp Nou

How to watch in the UK:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

What happened in the first leg:

When Ewa Pajor put Barça ahead in the eighth minute, it looked like it would be a long evening for Bayern. Unlike their League Phase meeting however, the German side held firm and didn't go into their shell. They remained positive in their approach and levelled scores through a well-worked move that was finished by Franziska Kett.

The marauding Bayern defender had looked Bayern's biggest attacking threat and her contribution to the game didn't end with her goal. She was sent off in the 80th minute for pulling Salma Paralluelo's hair. Despite the player advantage, Barça were unable to find a winner.

Player to watch:

Aitana Bonmatí could feature in the second leg against Bayern Munich. Getty

Barça will have Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí to call upon for the second leg. The forward hasn't played for the club since breaking her leg in November and her return comes at a crucial point in their campaign.

"She will be available," Barça boss Pere Romeu told TV3. "We will see how the remaining two sessions go before the Bayern game, but she has already completed several sessions.

"[On Wednesday] we had a good session using big spaces and she came through it without any problems. She will be available on Sunday."