Ashley Young, 40, announces retirement at the end of the season

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Ashley Young has enjoyed a storied career over the last 23 years. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ashley Young has announced his retirement at the end of the season, following a career that has spanned 23 years and included spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Everton.

Young, 40, currently plays for Ipswich Town and said he hopes to help the club achieve promotion back to the Premier League on the final day of the Championship season on May 2.

In a statement on Ipswich Town's website, Young said:

"I am incredibly proud and fortunate to have achieved everything I have during my career.

"It's not too often you sit and think about this while you are still in the game, but I have lived my dream during the last 23 years. It's now time for some reflection on what I've been able to achieve and the next few weeks and months will be when I decide what I am going to do next.

"But that is all to come. My full focus is on Saturday and helping this club achieve our goal, which is promotion back to the Premier League."

Young has made 765 club appearances across his career and has scored 88 goals. With Man United, he won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League and with Inter, he won the Serie A title.

Young also won 39 England caps in his international career.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said: "Ashley's career in the game speaks for itself and it has been an honour to have worked with him, firstly at Manchester United and then here at Ipswich this season.

"The professionalism, competitiveness and quality he displays every day has had a massive impact on the group this season and I know he wants nothing more than to end his career by helping us achieve our goal."