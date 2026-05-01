Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Lucas Digne struggles and England duo dazzle

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NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND -- Chris Wood's second-half penalty handed Nottingham Forest a slender advantage in their Europa League semi-final first leg against Aston Villa, edging a tense all-English contest at the City Ground.

The New Zealand striker made no mistake from 12 yards to secure a 1-0 win, putting Forest within touching distance of a first European final in 46 years.

Amid the backdrop of an atmosphere befitting the occasion of an all-midlands European semifinal, Forest came roaring out of the traps and were much the better side in a first-half where they were left to rue a stunning Emi Martinez save that kept the game level.

- Nottingham Forest can dream of UCL after frenetic win

It was more of the same come the second 45 and when the struggling Lucas Digne was penalised for a trailing arm in the box after referee João Pinheiro went to the VAR monitor, there was only one outcome this old stadium had in mind.

Villa, meanwhile, will feel they left opportunities behind in a match of few clear openings but high intensity. Unai Emery's side were disciplined and dangerous in spells, but lacked a decisive edge in the final third.

It was ultimately a night to forget for the travelling Villa contingent that made the light 50-mile journey to Nottingham, but they take the tie back to Villa Park, where at only one-down, they will feel it's all to play for.

Here, ESPN's Aiman Khalid rates every player after the first leg.

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson impressed again in the middle of the park. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

GK: Stefan Ortega, 8/10 -- Clean sheet secured. With four shots on target to deal with on the night, Ortega was faultless in the Forest net. He dealt with Villa's best chance of the game via a Watkins volley from close range in the second half expertly and was a commanding, decisive presence for set-pieces and balls into the box. The perfect showing from your keeper on a big European night.

DF: Ola Aina, 7/10 -- He was replaced with 15 minutes to go after going down with an issue, and Vitor Pereira will be hoping it's not a serious one, with Aina integral to Forest's forward play, and crucial defensively, too.

DF: Morato 7/10 -- With Murillo out and Jair Cunha not fit enough to start, Morato filled in well alongside the stalwart that is Milenković.

DF: Nikola Milenković, 8/10 -- A rock at the heart of Forest's back line, Milenković's blocks and defensive clearances were at the heart of the home side's clean sheet. A vintage defensive performance that many of Forest's "Miracle Men" of the 70s would've been proud of. Had an opportunity to cap his performance with a goal but blazed a volley over in the first half.

DF: Neco Williams, 7/10 -- A solid but unspectacular showing from the former Liverpool man on the left side of Forest's defence. Villa had their moments but didn't trouble him too much down that side either, a fairly open and shut evening.

MF: Omari Hutchinson, 9/10 -- The epitome of a 'confidence player,' all of Hutchinson's tricky winger credentials were on show on Thursday night. He tormented his full-back for large parts, and in the first half, he was the first man Forest looked to when going forward. His evasive, quick-footed style can sometimes work against him, but not against Villa; he led Forest for progressive carries (15), chances created (4), take-ons (11) and successful take-ons (6) and was head and shoulders above the rest for large parts. It was also his cross and forward run that led to the match-winning penalty -- a successful evening.

MF: Nicolás Domínguez, 7/10 -- Having Anderson as your midfield partner is a luxury that cannot be understated. With Ibrahima Sangare out for Forest, Domínguez did a more than respectable job and linked up well with Anderson as Forest controlled the midfield throughout the evening.

MF: Elliot Anderson, 8/10 -- Another solid showing from Forest and potentially England's 2026 World Cup midfield general. Anderson was at the centre of every Forest move and even had time to help his centre-backs out throughout, looking as composed as ever. Known as the 'Geordie Maradona' around these parts, it is clear to see why Anderson is so highly rated, and he stepped up for his side on a huge night at home to marshal the midfield, the key factor in Forest's win.

MF: Morgan Gibbs-White, 8/10 -- Coming into a game billed as the 'battle of the Morgans' for a spot in the England squad this summer, Gibbs-White enjoyed much the better evening compared to his counterpart. His rich vein of form in recent weeks showed no signs of letting up, and a 1-2 with Anderson that started at the halfway line late in the second half and ended as a 4-5 in the Villa box, courtesy of a lovely feint and backheel flick from Gibbs-White, highlighted just how at home he was on the City Ground turf. Central to almost every Forest move forward, he is arguably the most important player on this side. Thomas Tuchel, are you watching?

FW: Igor Jesus, 7/10 -- A cult-hero at the City Ground, it was another tireless showing from Jesus. He can count himself unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after Martínez's first-half wonder save. The dynamic between him and Wood has been one of the hallmarks of this Forest side in recent weeks, and it was more of the same on Thursday.

FW: Chris Wood, 9/10 -- Close your eyes and imagine a Chris Wood penalty. Smashed with disdain into the top corner? Yes. That's exactly what the Forest faithful were treated to as the New Zealand striker put them in front with his 40th goal for the club and fifth successful spot-kick out of five. His return from a lengthy knee injury has coincided with Forest's best goalscoring form of the season, and you can see exactly why. His partnership with Igor Jesus just behind him was on show again with the spot-kick conversion, an apt reward for his toil up front.

Substitutes

Zach Abbot (Aina, 75'), N/A

Ryan Yates (Jesus, 90', N/A

Aston Villa

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will have a plan for Nottingham Forest for the next leg. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

GK: Emiliano Martínez, 7/10 -- In typical Emi Martinez fashion, the Argentina international perhaps made the most telling contribution of the first 45. With an Igor Jesus shot looking destined to ripple into the net, Martinez somehow managed to claw the ball back from behind himself to stop Forest taking the lead. He had no chance with the second-half penalty and is one of the few on the Villa side that was unlucky to be on the losing side.

DF: Matty Cash, 6/10 -- Like Digne, Cash struggled to make an impact on proceedings and, like many of his teammates, was far too passive on a night where the home crowd heavily influenced proceedings.

DF: Ezri Konsa, 6/10 -- Not much to write home about, looked comfortable on the ball and actually dealt with many of Forest's advances well. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

DF: Pau Torres, 6/10 -- Like his partner, Torres had a fairly low-key first leg. Not really at fault for any big Forest moments and was unfortunate not to hold on to a clean sheet in a game where a penalty proved decisive.

DF: Lucas Digne, 3/10 -- Villa's chief long throw specialist, outside of the deal-ball rockets, Lucas Digne could not handle the quick, tricky feet of Omari Hutchinson up against him. Turned over in attacking areas on more than one occasion by the former Ipswich winger, Digne is known mainly for his attacking exploits from the left side of defence and the reason why was on show at the City Ground as Hutchinson was allowed to roam, come inside and shepherd attacks, all from Digne's side. The game went from bad to worse for Digne, as he gave away the penalty that Wood tucked away late in the second-half and can have no excuse for his arm trailing in the most unnatural of positions.

MF: Youri Tielemans, 6/10 -- Such a big miss for Villa during his injury layoff earlier this season, Tielemans remains the most important figure in Villa's midfield. He failed to out-tussle Forest's enforcers on Thursday, but with two largely passive partners in Onana and then Bogarde, he didn't get much help in the middle of the park.

MF: Amadou Onana, 4/10 -- Coming through a late fitness test to replace Lamare Bogarde in the Villa XI, Onana never really got into the contest at all, with Anderson and Dominguez controlling the centre. Emery wasted no time after the break, hooking the midfielder just eight minutes into the second half after he appeared to be holding his hamstring in discomfort.

MF: Emiliano Buendía, 4/10 -- Taken off with 10 minutes to go, Buendía can count himself fortunate he lasted that long. Little to no impact down the left or when moving centrally, with Aina immense defensively.

MF: Morgan Rogers, 6/10 -- Aside from a tame shot straight into Ortega's hands in the first half, Rogers was a largely non-threatening figure. Coming up against his England competition, in the opposite No. 10 Gibbs-White, Rogers was the best of the Villa attackers and a presence in the final third, but unlike the Forest man, he couldn't carry his team to a goal. He will no doubt be a much bigger threat in the second leg at home.

MF: John McGinn, 6/10 -- Another crucial cog of the Villa system still making his way back from a lengthy layoff, in typical McGinn fashion, he never stopped running but couldn't influence the game going forward as much as he would've liked on a big European night.

FW: Ollie Watkins, 6/10 -- Villa's out-man in a first-half where they struggled to really keep hold of the ball, Watkins was forced to drop much deeper than he would've liked at the City Ground. Often tasked with holding the ball up, it was a role he's not suited for and is another one who will surely have much more joy in the return leg next week.

Substitutes

Lamare Bogarde (Onana, 55'), 4/10 -- Coming on for Onana, Bogarde fared much the same as his predecessor and several sloppy passes and passages of play in midfield after he came on highlighted just that.

Douglas Luiz (Tielemans, 78'), N/A

Jadon Sancho (McGinn, 79'), N/A

Ian Maatsen (Buendia, 79'), N/A