Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham downfall 'really sad'

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham will still go down despite their 1-0 victory over Wolves. (2:58)

Nicol expects Tottenham to be relegated over West Ham despite victory vs. Wolves (2:58)

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Former Tottenham and current United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has called the Premier League club's fall from grace "really sad."

Pochettino was in charge at Spurs for six seasons from 2014-2019, guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019 and helping them challenge for the Premier League title.

Since his departure, the club have had seven permanent managers including their latest appointment Roberto de Zerbi, who is attempting to avoid relegation with four league games to play this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the U.S. to the World Cup this summer. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

While the club broke their trophy drought under Ange Postecoglou last year, winning the Europa League, they endured a dismal domestic campaign, finishing 17th.

Pochettino said he has fond memories of his time at Spurs and is saddened by their situation.

"It's really sad. I really love Tottenham, it's always going to be an important part of my life, as a coach and person too," Pochettino said on The Overlap podcast.

"Really sad because I know the people are suffering there, inside the club and the fans."

Pochettino said he is proud of his work at Spurs given the amount of change occurring in the background and the limited signings he was able to make.

"When I was there I tried to explain my vision. We were in a situation that was amazing because we finished the training ground, the stadium, we moved to Wembley to play. At the same time we were very competitive," he said.

"We were winning every season because with all the circumstances that we were fighting. We spent 18 months without one signing. That was a record in the Premier League.

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"Tottenham can say: 'We had money to spend' ... Yes, but not the type of money to improve, to be close to winning. We challenge to win, but we miss this last step."

Pochettino will lead the USMNT to the World Cup in North America this June but is open about his desire to one day return to the Premier League.

"One day, yes, because I really like England," he said. "I think my profile, my human profile and my coaching profile, match very well with the Premier League.