LaLiga president: José Mourinho welcome back to Spain amid Real Madrid links

Stewart Robson says Jose Mourinho is no longer a good enough coach to be able to improve things at Real Madrid. (1:02)

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LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he would welcome the return of José Mourinho to Spain's top flight amid reports that the Portuguese coach could take over at Real Madrid for a second time.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reported to consider the Benfica manager his preferred candidate to succeed Álvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

"If that's what Real Madrid and its management decide, it will be good for Real Madrid in this case," Tebas said of Mourinho's potential return. "And Mourinho is always a show, a spectacle, and that's good for LaLiga."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas thinks that if Jose Mourinho were to return to LaLiga, it would be a good thing. Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Mourinho won LaLiga, a Spanish Supercup and a Copa del Rey during his three seasons at Madrid and left Los Blancos on good terms with club president Perez in 2013.

Since then, Mourinho has often been linked with the position. Mourinho, 63, returned to Benfica in September after 21 years coaching abroad. He is tied to the Portuguese outfit until June 2027 but has a clause in his contract that would allow him or the club to terminate the deal at the end of this season.

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Madrid promoted Arbeloa, a former player under Mourinho, as head coach after sacking Xabi Alonso in January. Los Blancos are set to end the campaign without major silverware for a second straight season.