Kobbie Mainoo signs new Man United contract

Mark Ogden explains why a manager like PSG's Luis Enrique would be an ideal successor to Michael Carrick at Manchester United (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Manchester United, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder has signed a deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031. His existing contract was due to expire in 2027.

The fresh agreement caps a stark turnaround for the 21-year-old since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

Having fallen out of favour under previous boss Ruben Amorim, Mainoo asked for permission to leave United on loan last summer.

But since Amorim's dismissal, Mainoo, who joined United at age six, has started 12 of Carrick's 13 games in charge.

His form in helping United climb to third in the Premier League earned an England recall in March ahead of the World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Kobbie Mainoo fell out of favour under Amorim but has seen a revival at Man United under Michael Carrick. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

After the announcement of his new long-term contract on Thursday, Mainoo said: "Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family.

"I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.

"We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead."