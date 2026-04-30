Declan Rice blasts decision to overturn 'clear penalty' in Arsenal draw

Stewart Robson, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley agree with the VAR intervention that prevented a second Arsenal penalty against Atletico Madrid. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Declan Rice has doubled down on Mikel Arteta's penalty fury by insisting Arsenal should have been awarded a "clear" spot-kick -- and claimed the referee at the centre of the controversy was "provoked" to change his mind by Atlético Madrid's hostile fans.

Arteta was incandescent after his side's 1-1 draw in the opening leg of their Champions League semifinal in the Spanish capital after Danny Makkelie overturned his own decision to award the visitors a late penalty when Eberechi Eze was upended in the area.

Under Diego Simeone's animated glare and against the backdrop of 70,000 whistling Atleti fans, Dutch referee Makkelie watched the incident 13 times before reversing his on-pitch verdict.

- Atleti-Arsenal draw shows that neither team is likely UCL winner

- Banged-up Atleti: 'No doubt' Álvarez plays 2nd leg

Reflecting on the contentious flashpoint, Rice said: "It's a clear penalty. And I don't know how that's not been given.

"I think the fans provoked the decision and changed the ref's mind.

"UEFA is totally different [to the Premier League]. In both boxes, you have to be so careful because they give absolutely everything."

Two VAR interventions worked against Arsenal after Ben White was adjudged to have handled Marcos Llorente's volley -- which Julián Álvarez duly converted from the spot to cancel out Viktor Gyökeres' opener, also a penalty.

Rice, who was speaking to Stan Sport, felt White was unfortunate.

He continued: "At first glance I thought if that's in the Premier League it doesn't get given because it's so low to the ground. The ball's not going on target.

"In the Champions League, referees are really quick to make decisions, and to blow their whistle, and you can't do much about it. I feel like they penalise you more in European competitions. But it doesn't matter. We move on to next week and we want to beat them."

Arsenal were denied a second penalty that could have changed their UCL tie against Atlético Madrid. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Despite the controversial setback, Arsenal will still hope home advantage on Tuesday can propel them to their first Champions League final since 2006.

And Bukayo Saka, who continued his comeback from an Achilles injury as a second-half substitute, challenged the Arsenal supporters to "go above and beyond" in the return fixture to help the north London club secure their place in the Budapest showpiece on May 30.

Arsenal matched a club record of 13 games unbeaten in the Champions League with their draw against Atleti, and Saka said: "We have mixed feelings because we would have liked to have come away with a win.

"But we will take the draw, it's halftime, and we're full of confidence going back to the Emirates.

"I'm sure it's going to be above and beyond what we saw tonight with the atmosphere, and that will definitely give us a boost."

Prior to next week's decisive leg, Arsenal will face another pivotal match when they host Fulham on Saturday.

The Gunners can pile the pressure on Manchester City by doubling their advantage at the Premier League summit from three to six points having played two more games than their rivals. Pep Guardiola's side take on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.