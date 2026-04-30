How Arsenal can overtake Man City and win the WSL

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Manchester City are two games away from winning the WSL, but Arsenal are close on their heels. Getty

Manchester City's name has seemingly been on the Women's Super League title for months now. But results in recent days mean that the question over their triumph has shifted marginally from 'when' to 'if.'

A resurgent Arsenal have started to fray the nerves at City, who are looking to win their first title since 2016.

The Gunners took advantage of City's 3-2 defeat to Brighton at the weekend by beating Leicester City 7-0 on Tuesday. The result means they are seven points behind leaders City albeit with two games in hand.

So can Renee Slegers' side pull off what would be a remarkable heist?

The title is still Man City's to lose

WSL table Team Games Points Man City 20 49 Chelsea 20 43 Arsenal 18 41 Man United 20 39

It's important to make this clear right at the start. If City win their remaining two games, they win the league. Period.

They can also win the league by taking four points from their remaining two games, but will have to ensure they have a superior goal difference to Arsenal.

Despite the Gunners putting seven goals past Leicester City on Tuesday, City's goal difference of 39 is six ahead of Arsenal's.

How have Arsenal entered the title race?

Arsenal have lost just once in the WSL this season. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

The league title seemed beyond Arsenal by January, after their goalless draw against Manchester United. It was their fifth draw of the campaign and left them lagging behind in fourth place.

However since then, they have won all of their six league games, scoring 22 goals and conceding just twice. The run includes impressive wins over City and Chelsea.

The Gunners' resurgence has been two-pronged and they are also potentially 90 minutes away from reaching their second successive Women's Champions League final.

Their last WSL title came all the way back in 2019 so their European ambitions won't be coming at the cost of their title push.

So, how can Arsenal win the WSL?

If they win their remainng four league games and City lose on of their last two, Arsenal could win the league by one point.

However, the margins are extremely fine. If Arsenal lose even one of their last four games, City just need to win once to seal the title.

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What do their fixtures look like?

Can Chelsea win the title?

Technically, yes. Realistically, no.

Here's what needs to happen for Chelsea to win the WSL:

1. Man City need to lose their remaining two games.

2. Arsenal need to win atleast three of their last four games.

3. Chelsea need to win their last two games AND better Man City's goal difference. They are currently 18 behind the leaders.