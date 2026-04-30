Could Bruno Fernandes break long-standing Premier League assist record?

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of equalling the record for the most assists registered in a single Premier League season -- and with four games still to go, it's possible he could break the record.

The most assists ever recorded in a single Premier League season stands at 20 and is a feat that was achieved by both Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City icon Kevin de Bruyne. Henry set the record in the 2002-3 season and de Bruyne broke it in 2019-20.

Bruno Fernandes is having a great season for Man United and could yet break the Premier League assist record. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fernandes has 19 assists and Man United still have four games left to play this season, meaning that it's entirely feasible he could break the record.

He is well ahead of the competition this season, as he has nine more assists than his nearest rival -- Rayan Cherki of Man City.

He still, however, has a long way to go to beat the all-time record for most assists ever registered in the Premier League. That achievement belongs to Ryan Giggs, who spent his entire senior career at Man United, with an astonishing 162 assists.

In total, Fernandes has recorded 70 assists across seven seasons at Old Trafford and has, this season, overtaken David Beckham for the most assists registered for Man United in a single Premier League season.

Beckham previously held the club record, with a tally of 15 assists achieved in the 1999-00 season.

Beckham's record had stood for two decades until Fernandes broke it in United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa on March 15.

Fernandes has been enjoying the revitalisation of Man United under head coach Michael Carrick. In 13 games under Carrick, Man United have won nine times. They are on course for a Champions League spot and are aiming to return to Europe's top tier competition for the first time since 2023.

The Portuguese midfielder has played a key role in United's push for a Champions League place this season, as evidenced by his assist tally so far.

If he does break the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season, it would truly top off what has been an excellent season for him -- one which really sprung to life when Carrick arrived.

Information from ESPN Global Sports research contributed to this report.