Nuno Espírito Santo: West Ham and Tottenham are not only teams in danger of relegation

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham will still go down despite their 1-0 victory over Wolves. (2:58)

Nicol expects Tottenham to be relegated over West Ham despite victory vs. Wolves (2:58)

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West Ham boss Nuno Espírito Santo does not believe the Premier League relegation battle is down to a two-horse race.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds have put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three, leaving the Hammers and London rivals Tottenham either side of the safety line.

West Ham are two points ahead of 18th-placed Spurs, three adrift of Forest and four shy of Leeds, who are on the 'magic' 40-point mark.

The Hammers' last four matches start with Saturday's trip to Brentford and culminate in a final-day visit from Leeds, which Nuno believes could yet be decisive.

"I see it as an overall picture," Nuno said. "I think nothing in the table is decided, no matter where you are or what we are fighting.

"This year is so tight in all the positions that everything is going to be to the final moment.

"In all the aspects of the table, it's going to go to the last one, for sure."

A quirk in the fixture schedule means West Ham will play before Spurs in each of the next three rounds of matches.

Tottenham will therefore travel to Aston Villa on Sunday already knowing how West Ham got on 24 hours earlier, but Nuno does not see that as a disadvantage.

Nuno Espírito Santo's West Ham are two points ahead of Tottenham. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"Look, I don't consider it like that," he added. "We try to isolate from that aspect.

"If we play after, before, at the same time, it's up to us. What we try to do is shield our players, our team, inside their task in the pit. Because you cannot control what's going on outside.

"It's going to be Saturday and the next day but as long as we keep focused on ourselves, I think we can do better."

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Nevertheless, Nuno will watch the Spurs game on Sunday and says his players can do the same.

"Everyone is free to do whatever they want," he said. "Me? For sure, I'm going to watch the game. Some players will watch the game.

"But we cannot get away from it. The priority, believe me, is what you do. It's what we do."