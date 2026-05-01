Barcelona to feature Olivia Rodrigo as shirt sponsor vs. Real Madrid

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Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will become the latest artist to appear on the front of Barcelona's jersey in the upcoming El Clásico match against Real Madrid on May 10.

Barça's main sponsor, music streaming platform Spotify, have announced that Rodrigo's logo will feature on the club's jersey, following the likes of the Rolling Stones, Drake and Coldplay and Travis Scott.

Grammy award winner Rodrigo recently released her new single "Drop Dead" and is set to release her third studio album later this year.

Barcelona have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo. FC Barcelona

"Seeing OR [Olivia Rodrigo] on a FC Barcelona jersey for El Clásico, I don't even know how to process that," Rodrigo said.

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"It's been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barça. On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who've been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special.

"That's everything to me. I cannot wait to see them."

El Clásico on May 10 is shaping up as a crucial one in the LaLiga title race.

Barça are nine points clear of their rivals with five games remaining.