FIFA: Iran's World Cup status unchanged amid congress absence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- FIFA president Gianni Infantino reiterated Thursday that Iran will take part in the World Cup and play its originally scheduled matches in the United States.

"Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and of course Iran will play in the United States of America," he said in opening remarks during Thursday's FIFA Congress. "The reason for that is very simple, dear friends, is because we have to unite. We have to bring people together. It is my responsibility."

The update follows Wednesday's news that Iran's delegation to the congress was denied entry into Canada, although Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the denial was "unintentional."

On Thursday, a source told ESPN that two delegates from Iran were allowed entry into the country but decided not to attend after another member was turned away by Canadian immigration.

The source added that FIFA asked Iran to have a presence at the Congress despite the immigration issues, but when roll call for the delegates happened Thursday, Iran's delegation was noted as being "absent."

Despite this, Infantino backed Iran's participation and later noted that "there are no suspended member associations or any grounds for expulsion."

On Tuesday, there was no discussion at the Asian Football Confederation Congress, at which Infantino was present, about whether Iran would take part in the World Cup or have matches outside of the United States, due to the ongoing war between the two nations.

Infantino had previously ruled out the possibility of Iran playing its games in Mexico or Canada, or the possibility of another country replacing Iran at the World Cup.

Iran will kick off World Cup Group G on June 15 vs. New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before playing matches against Egypt in Seattle and Belgium back in Inglewood.