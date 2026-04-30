Gianni Infantino confirms re-election bid for FIFA president

Open Extended Reactions

Gianni Infantino's presidency of FIFA is likely set to extend to 15 years after he confirmed his intention on Thursday to stand for re-election.

Infantino celebrated a decade in office in February and, in his closing remarks at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, confirmed he would seek re-election at next year's gathering in Rabat, Morocco through to 2031.

"As you've heard, the electoral period for the presidential election at FIFA starts today," Infantino said. "I'm honoured and humbled at the same time, and I want to tell you first, the 211 member associations, I want to confirm to you that I will be a candidate for the election of FIFA president next year."

The 56-year-old football chief, who replaced Sepp Blatter at the head of world football's governing body in 2016, is up for re-election in 2027 with a view to overseeing another four-year cycle as president.

Infantino was previously re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023, and has overseen a significant change in the world game since unseating Blatter.

Both CAF, the African Football Confederation, and CONMEBOL, South America's governing body, had already backed Infantino's re-election bid.

If re-elected, Infantino would be ineligible to run again after 2031 as he will have reached his statutory term limit of 12 years. His first three years did not count as he was finishing the term of the ousted Blatter.

Infantino was paid more than $6 million by FIFA last year in a job that has given him a global profile as a regular visitor with U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report. ESPN writer Ed Dove also contributed.