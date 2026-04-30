Aston Villa's Emery slams 'huge mistake' by VAR vs. Nottingham Forest

Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop react to Elliot Anderson's tackle on Ollie Watkins in Nottingham Forest's win over Aston Villa. (1:32)

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NOTTINGHAM, England -- Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has launched a scathing attack on VAR, calling the decision not to show Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson a red card for his tackle on Ollie Watkins "crazy."

The incident occurred late in the first half into Villa's 1-0 defeat to Forest in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal.

Anderson went into a challenge with Watkins and appeared to catch the striker's ankle with his studs.

Watkins didn't require any treatment on the pitch and VAR chose not to intervene, a decision that Emery demanded an explanation for.

"I was feeling so comfortable with how he [the referee] managed the 90 minutes, but after watching the VAR action with Ollie Watkins ... It's a huge mistake," Emery told reporters.

"Because Ollie Watkins was close to breaking his ankle and the VAR, it's his responsibility and I don't understand why [they didn't intervene].

Unai Emery reacts during Aston Villa's loss to Nottingham Forest. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"He must give us one explanation about it because it's crazy.

"The most important is the players, one action like that can break his ankle and it's so, so clear in the VAR.

"The VAR makes sense if it's fair. I watched it, I [did] not understand anything, in football I have been a coach for 20 years and sometimes they make mistakes but always it's a tight decision."

Emery's criticisms continued in the postmatch news conference at the City Ground as he maintained that he has always supported VAR.

"I am always with VAR 100% but we must manage VAR good and in the right way," he added.

"One action like that doesn't make sense because it's so clear, there is no doubt, where is the doubt?

"Where is VAR, where is the referee? Crazy."