Mexico legend Ochoa to retire from national team after 2026 World Cup

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MEXICO CITY -- Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said Thursday he will retire from the national team after the World Cup and that the tournament could also mark the end of his playing career.

Ochoa, who will turn 41 during the World Cup, has appeared in the previous five editions and is expected to be called for a sixth, although his place on the roster has not been officially confirmed.

The goalkeeper, who plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, said in an interview with TUDN that his departure from the national team is a certainty and that his full retirement "could also be on the cards."

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre announced a partial roster with two goalkeepers from Liga MX and left a spot open for a third who plays abroad. Although he didn't name him, Ochoa is the only one who has been called up for recent matches.

"Retiring is undoubtedly difficult, but in my case it won't be so hard because I've enjoyed it for so many years, for so long," Ochoa told the network. "There comes a point when your mind and body say, 'You've given it your all,' and you leave peacefully, and that's going to be my case."

Ochoa is currently one of four Mexicans to have appeared in five World Cups, along with Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Márquez, and Andrés Guardado.

Ochoa could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in appearing in a sixth World Cup.

Ochoa was the starter at the past three World Cups. For now, he seems to be considered as Raúl "Tala" Rangel's backup.

Mexico is co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Canada.