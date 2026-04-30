Messi sends new team Cornellà message in promotion bid

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Lionel Messi sent a message to the players and coaching staff of UE Cornellà on Thursday to introduce himself following his acquisition of the club, calling for growth and offering his support to the fifth-division side.

"I wanted to say hello and tell you that we are here, to grow and to help in whatever way is needed. We are very excited about this new project," Messi said in a video message sent to the club.

His address comes with two matchdays remaining in the Tercera RFEF regular season, with Cornellà already qualified for the promotion playoff to Segunda RFEF.

"I'm following you and supporting you every weekend," Messi posted on social media during the team's previous game.

The Inter Miami CF star announced his purchase of the Spanish team on April 16, confirming his latest investment in the development of youth soccer.

Cornellà is well known for developing players in their academy, producing stars such as Jordi Alba, Gerard Martín and David Raya.

"Leo Messi's arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club's history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent," the club said in a news release. "The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."