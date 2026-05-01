Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye West Ham left back

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Manchester United are keen on West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf. Plus, Liverpool line up a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.

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TRENDING RUMORS

El Hadji Malick Diouf is on Manchester United's radar this summer, per the Guardian. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

- West Ham United defender El Hadji Malick Diouf has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United. The Guardian reports that the Senegal international is of interest to United as they look to add competition for left back Luke Shaw. Diouf joined West Ham last summer in a £19 million deal and has become a key part of their bid to stave off relegation from the Premier League. Although the 21-year-old is an option for United, their priority is still to bolster their midfield -- adding a full back will only come if there is budget remaining.

- Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, reports TeamTalk. He has been heavily linked with an exit at the end of a difficult season, with a return to Serie A on the cards. The 29-year-old is claimed to be free to leave Spurs, though an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs. Tottenham are believed to be assessing options to replace Vicario, who has been in North London since his arrival from Empoli in 2023.

- Real Betis center back Natan, has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona this summer. That's according to Mundo Deportivo, which claims the defender is seen as a cheaper option at center back, amid links with Alessandro Bastoni and Cristian Romero. Natan enjoyed a loan spell at Real Betis from Napoli, before he made the permanent switch last summer. The 25-year-old Brazilian has made 29 La Liga appearances this season, drawing attention from Premier League clubs West Ham United, Newcastle United, and AFC Bournemouth.

- Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest in Juventus forward Francisco Conceição, according to Tuttosport.The 23-year-old winger has been a regular for the Serie A side since his permanent switch from FC Porto last summer in a deal worth around £27.5 million. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Conceicao as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Manchester United are said to have turned their attention to the Portugal international as an option to bolster the frontlines, though it may be tough to tempt a move this summer.

- Barcelona star Alejandro Balde is another left-back target on the market for Manchester United this summer, claims Sport. The report states that the Blaugrana are facing the possibility of facilitating at least one major sale in the coming weeks, with United willing to explore a switch for Balde in particular. The 22-year-old Barcelona academy graduate has impressed when available to Hansi Flick, but injury issues have been a persistent problem in his early career. Balde has a deal running until 2028, and while he is regarded highly at Barca, the possibility of an exit is on the cards if an acceptable offer is received.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:05 Michael Carrick: Bruno Fernandes deserves player of the season award Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has praised Bruno Fernandes' performance in their 2-1 victory over Brentford.

- Inter Milan are looking to make a proposal to Real Madrid for attacker Nico Paz as the striker looks set to return to the Spanish club with an option to return in his Como contract. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Scott McTominay is close to signing a new contract extension with Napoli, putting an end to any hope of a return to the Premier League this summer for the 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move back to England. (TeamTalk)

- Manuel Neuer wants to extend his contract at Bayern Munich, with an offer until 2027 on the table, which would take the 40-year-old goalkeeper to 16 years at the club. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is facing a potential exit from Fenerbahce, with Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal showing interest. (Ekrem Konur)

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- Aston Villa have shown interest in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, 26, two years on from his switch from Norwich City. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United want to add a centre-back to their ranks this summer, having suffered from injuries in the backline this season. (Football Insider)

- Agent Jorge Mendes is pushing on with a plan to get Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona as a free agent this summer, with a "delicate" negotiation period coming up for the Manchester City midfielder. (Sport)

- Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Leeds United have made internal checks over a potential move for Leo Scienza, 27, from Southampton. (Ekrem Konur)