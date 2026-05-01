Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner: Job not done in Conference League semifinal

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Crystal Palace have one foot in the Conference League final. Getty

Oliver Glasner warned Crystal Palace's job was only half-finished after they secured a 3-1 Conference League last-four first-leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and took one step closer to the Leipzig final.

Ismaïla Sarr made competition history in Krakow, opening the scoring in a record 21 seconds, but Shakhtar -- again playing at "home" in Poland due to the ongoing war in Ukraine -- replied with an Oleh Ocheretko equaliser two minutes into the second half.

Daichi Kamada fired the Eagles back in front two minutes before the hour, then turned provider for substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen, who added a late third to send Palace back to Selhurst Park with a two-goal cushion.

"Overall we are very pleased with the performance but it's just the first step," the Palace boss said, speaking to TNT. "We will analyse this game, because I believe we have to perform even better at home to get to the final in Leipzig."

Asked about his side's response to the equaliser, Glasner said: "This is just an amazing group of people, of men, of characters, and it is with such a big, great spirit."

Palace hosted a viewing party at Selhurst Park, where they made about 1000 seats in the Holmesdale Road Stand available for those who did not make the trip to Poland.

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Next Thursday, the same nearly 102-year-old south London ground will be packed with supporters, all eagerly anticipating the now tantalisingly possible prospect of watching their club advance to a maiden European final in their first bona-fide continental campaign.

"It's a nice half-time lead but not more," Glasner added. "Not less, but not more."

Sarr's opener was his eighth of the Conference League campaign and 18th across all competitions, while Strand Larsen was delighted his maiden European goal came at the ideal time.

"Obviously I needed that," the Norwegian club record signing said, speaking to TNT.

"I was unlucky last game against Liverpool, so I felt like the confidence had dropped out a little bit, but I always just kept on going."