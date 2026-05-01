Man United exploring all permanent manager options with Michael Carrick leading race - sources

Gab Marcotti says there needs to be "a proper review" before any decision is taken over who is the next Manchester United Manager. (1:06)

Marcotti: Ex-United players screaming Carrick should get the job is not enough (1:06)

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Manchester United are determined to explore all of their options before appointing their next permanent head coach despite caretaker boss Michael Carrick leading the race to get the job full-time, sources have told ESPN.

Carrick has made himself favourite to succeed Ruben Amorim permanently after winning nine of his 13 games in charge since his appointment as caretaker in January.

But despite overseeing form which has taken United to the brink of Champions League qualification, club bosses are committed to running a full process before making a final decision.

Sources have told ESPN that a number of possible candidates have contacted informally to sound out their plans for the future.

They include Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who has announced his intention to leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season. Iraola, who is also on Chelsea's list of options after Liam Rosenior's dismissal, ticks a lot of boxes for United including Premier League experience, an attacking style of play, and his ability to fit into a management structure.

United, according to sources, have been keen to limit formal contact with managers to avoid distractions while Champions League football is on the line.

Michael Carrick is on the cusp of leading Manchester United back into the Champions League. Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Carrick's team need just two points to guarantee their place in Europe's top club competition next season and could seal qualification when Liverpool visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carrick has a contract until the end of the season but the former England midfielder has been involved in decision-making beyond that -- including being kept informed on new contracts for Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo.

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One key consideration for United around the possibility of Carrick being given the job permanently is the future of assistant Steve Holland and whether the 56-year-old is also open to extending his stay.

Holland arrived at the club with Carrick in January and has been an influential figure behind the scenes alongside other members of the backroom staff, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion