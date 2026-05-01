Liverpool's Arne Slot relieved that Mohamed Salah will return before end of season

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Arne Slot has said it is a "big relief" that Mohamed Salah will be able to play for Liverpool again this season after scans revealed the forward's muscle injury is only minor.

Salah was forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, with reports in Egypt suggesting he may not play for the Reds again before he leaves Anfield this summer.

However, Liverpool confirmed on Wednesday that he is expected to return ahead of the end of the Premier League season on May 24, though Slot has revealed this weekend's clash with Manchester United will come too soon for the 33-year-old.

"As we know from Mo, he is always working incredibly hard when he is fit, but also when he is injured to be back as soon as possible," Slot said. "Usually, he is fit sooner than other players than others when he has a minor injury so we expect him back for the final part of the season, but not for Sunday.

"In all ways, it is a big relief that his injury is minor that he is able to play for us and at the World Cup. If there is any time a player deserves to have a big send-off, it is definitely him."

Mohamed Salah injured his hamstring against Crystal Palace. Getty

Liverpool must also wait to discover whether Alisson Becker is fit for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford, with the goalkeeper having been sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring injury.

Should the Brazil international be unavailable, the absence of deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili means former Preston North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman will continue in goal against United.

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"For us, it is a bonus every player that comes back because if you add Mo to the injury list, it is getting longer and longer," Slot said.

"It has been like that throughout the whole season. Ali hasn't trained with us yet. Very close to training with us. I have to hear today from the medical staff to see if he is ready to train today, either tomorrow or the start of next week. He is very close, but also we don't want to take any risks. That is not what you do with a player and that is not what we do now.

"I think there is a difference between a goalkeeper and [an outfield] player because if a player hasn't trained in a few weeks ... [outfield] players need to run more than goalkeepers do.

So, I don't think the issue with an [outfield] player when he is out for four or five weeks that he forgot to play football, it's usually that the fitness levels are not at this intensity to play at the level the Premier League is asking. There is a difference between a goalkeeper and an outfield player."