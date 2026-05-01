Wayne Rooney: Age has gotten to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Gab and Juls react to the news that Mohamed Salah will return from injury before the end of his last season at Liverpool. (1:36)

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Wayne Rooney believes that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are starting to succumb to father time, saying that "age gets to us all" in relation to the experienced Liverpool duo.

Comparing his own situation to that of the 33-year-old Salah and the 34-year-old van Dijk, Rooney spoke of the inevitability of slowing down.

"I said this since the start of the season, age gets to us all and your legs go," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney show.

"I think that's happened to Salah this season and Virgil van Dijk hasn't been the same this season. They are the leaders in the dressing room. It's hard for the other players to go and leave their mark or become the leaders.

Wayne Rooney believes age is catching up to Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

"I don't think he [Van Dijk] will [leave] but you've seen players when they've stayed there for too long."

Salah is set to leave Liverpool this summer after nine years at the club. Rooney compared the Egyptian's departure to his own decision to leave Manchester United aged 31.

"The hardest thing for a player is to understand you may be not at the level you were," Rooney.

"I did it at when Zlatan Ibrahimovic came in and I wasn't playing. I wanted to play so I left straight away. I accepted it."

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Salah departs Anfield having won two Premier League titles, and one Champions League crown. Barring a dramatic late turnaround, this year is set to be the first season where he falls short of double figures for goals scored.

He has played 38 times in all competitions. Van Dijk, by contrast has appeared in 50 games for last year's Premier League champions.

Salah is currently sidelined by injury but is expected to return at some point this season to mark his departure from the club.

Liverpool face Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League action.