Eddie Howe: Newcastle's Saudi backers 'care so much' about the club

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Eddie Howe is convinced Newcastle's Saudi backers remain firmly behind the club's efforts to establish itself as one of the best in the world.

The 48-year-old head coach emerged from a review of a disappointing season at Matfen Hall on Thursday believing that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which holds an 85% stake in the Magpies, are still committed to the vision with which they took control in October 2021.

His "constructive" discussions with Yasir Al-Rumayyan -- chairman of both Newcastle and PIF -- came as the Saudis announced their decision to stop funding LIV Golf, into which they have ploughed more than $5 billion (£3.7bn), at the end of the 2026 season.

Asked if he had been given any assurances about PIF's future financial support, Howe said: "No, and I didn't seek any either.

"But I'd say that what came through was the determination to succeed and to continue to grow the club in every aspect.

"The desire is unchanged, to try and get to the top of the Premier League, to try and win as many trophies consistently as possible that I don't think while PIF are, our owners, or part owners, majority owners that will change. They are very ambitious for the football club.

"It's always constructive because they clearly care so much about the football club, the long-term planning that's clearly going on, on a number of levels.

"It's very exciting times ahead for the club, regardless of what happens short-term. The long-term vision is clearly there."

Newcastle have endured a disappointing season, currently sitting in 14th and facing the prospect of no European football. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Howe has twice guided the club into the Champions League and ended its 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy during his four and a half years on Tyneside, but admits this season's league form has not been good enough and that was reflected in the tenor of Thursday's talks.

He said: "They were challenging conversations, challenging questions, but that's all part of it. Those meetings, I've had that every year regardless of our league position where you'll be challenged and probed on certain decisions that you've made, how we've ended up in certain scenarios, and then you explain the process behind it.

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"This year, of course, slightly more difficult questions because of our league position, there's no getting away from that."

Howe's own future has been a topic of intense debate in recent weeks following a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League games which has left Newcastle in 14th place in the table, eight points shy of European qualification, but separated from the relegation zone by the same margin.

While he knows a continuation of that run -- the Magpies face Brighton at St James' Park on Saturday -- could prove problematic for him, he insists he remains fully focused on taking the club forward.

He said: "I have to retain that confidence. I don't think that serves anybody not to have that long-term vision. But we need to win games."

Midfielder Joelinton is available after serving a two-match ban, while Anthony Gordon could return from a hip flexor injury.