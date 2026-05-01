Marco Silva calls on Fulham to stall Arsenal's title bid

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty after VAR overturned the on-field call. (1:42)

Did VAR get it wrong on Arsenal's penalty claim vs. Atletico Madrid? (1:42)

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Marco Silva hopes Fulham can capitalise on potential nerves and anxiety inside Emirates Stadium during Saturday's visit to table-topping Arsenal.

The Gunners are chasing a first Premier League title in 22 years and begin the weekend three points above second-placed Manchester City having played a game more.

Fulham manager Silva promised his 10th-placed side, who are in contention for European qualification, will fight to secure a shock result amid what could be a tense atmosphere in north London.

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"Let's hope we can use that," he told a news conference. "That depends on us, it depends on them, and it depends on many things.

"Whether the environment is tense or not depends on how we play and whether we are good enough to make it happen. Simple as that.

"Arsenal are a top side, a side that are title contenders, that play to win all of their games, but are also the most solid team in the league.

"They are a team, that even if they are not playing at their best level, they have other ways to punish the opposition.

"We just have to look at ourselves and be competitive to fight for the three points. Three points to fight for -- and we will fight."

Should Arsenal win on Saturday, they will move six points clear of Man City at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's side will then have two games in hand, having been in FA Cup action last weekend. They return to Premier League duty on Monday night against Everton.