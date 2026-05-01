Barcelona as good as PSG, Bayern Munich - Hansi Flick

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns for the final time this season, live on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes. (0:30)

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Hansi Flick is convinced Barcelona are as good as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich after seeing the two teams' Champions League thriller in midweek.

European champions PSG beat Bayern 5-4 in the first leg of the semifinal tie, with Flick watching the match at home after Barça were knocked out by Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinal.

However, despite Barça's wait to reach a Champions League final passing 11 years now, the German coach believes his team are among the best on the continent.

"One hundred percent," Flick said in a news conference when asked if the current Barça team can compete with PSG and Bayern. "One hundred percent, yes."

Barça hit rock bottom in Europe when they dropped into Europa League in 2022 and 2023.

They have made inroads in the Champions League since then, notably since Flick's appointment, with the team reaching a semifinal and a quarterfinal in his two seasons in charge.

Their struggles to win a first European trophy since 2015 contrast with their domestic form, where they are on track to claim back-to-back league titles under Flick.

Victory against Osasuna on Saturday coupled with Real Madrid dropping points against Espanyol on Sunday could see them crowned champions this weekend.

"It's not done yet," Flick said cautiously, despite Barça boasting an 11-point lead over Madrid with just five games to go.

"This is what I want to say. We are on a good way, but we have to win some more games. Our only focus is Osasuna."

If Barça don't win the league this week, their next opportunity would be on May 10 when they host Madrid, potentially handing them the unique opportunity of clinching the title against their Clásico rivals.

Barcelona were knocked out of UCL by Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinal. Javier SORIANO / AFP via Getty Images

"I don't want to speak about other games coming up," Flick insisted under pressure to talk about that Madrid match. "Just Osasuna. Nothing else."

Barça will welcome back Raphinha and Marc Bernal for Saturday's trip to Pamplona to face Osasuna, but they remain without Lamine Yamal, who won't feature again this season due to a hamstring injury.

"Rapha will travel with us," Flick confirmed. "For the team, it is great to have him. Maybe he can give us what we need.

"He is a player who always gives 100%. With his mentality and attitude, he helps us a lot. It is important to have him back.

"Bernal can also be with us [on Saturday] and could play."