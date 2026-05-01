Tottenham's Antonín Kinsky: Atlético nightmare made me stronger

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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky has said that he is a stronger player after enduring a Champions League nightmare against Altético Madrid.

Kinsky, who was picked in goal by then Spurs boss Igor Tudor instead of usual starter Guglielmo Vicario, was substituted just 17 minutes into the contest after a number of errors and three early Atlético goals.

Spurs went on to lose that first leg and the tie as a whole, with Kinsky's substitution seen as a low point during Tudor's short-lived reign.

"Yeah, I would say I'm stronger by that one experience," Kinsky said in an interview to Sky Sports.

Antonín Kinsky endured a difficult Champions League outing against Atlético Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

"It's not like before I would feel weak, now I feel stronger because I made [that experience]. You make it because you are strong already and it makes you just stronger and it helps you just to grow.

"There is always so much things to improve, so it just shows you the things that you can get better at or mentally to adjust a little bit the approach towards the game."

Currently Spurs' starting 'keeper as Vicario recovers from a hernia operation, Kinsky says he has put that difficult evening in Madrid behind him.

"It was a moment, debut in the Champions League, that I was dreaming of as a young boy. For me, this was the thing that I was going for. I was looking forward to it so much," Kinsky said.

"Of course, after the game, I was sad that this happened but on the other hand, I was calm.

"I have good people around me who always give me good feedback, what they really think about it and they are honest with me.

"So, I spoke to them a lot, I listened to them, then I compared it to my feelings and they were similar.

"So, upon me, it was just to keep going and make sure that when the next opportunity comes, I will be ready again."

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Kinsky also praised new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Tudor after the interim was sacked as the club was drawn into the relegation battle.

"By the way he speaks, what you read and what you hear from him is that he believes in us and that is a big message that he gives us overall: that the quality is there in the squad," Kinsky said.

"It's just not to speak about it but to show it. With the combination, with the style that he wants to play, I think our squad fits to that so I believe this is going to work.

"Now we have four points from three games, there is four left and I hope and I believe that this is the right way."

Spurs are currently 18th in the table, the final relegation spot and two points behind West Ham in safety. The north London club is next in action against Aston Villa on Sunday.