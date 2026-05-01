Vincent Kompany: Bayern won't give any 'gifts' to relegation battlers Heidenheim

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Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany says their will be no "gifts" for relegation battlers Heidenheim as the visitors fight for their Bundesliga survival.

With Bayern's latest title already wrapped up and all eyes on the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain following the thrilling 5-4 defeat in France, rock-bottom Heidenheim might be hoping their hosts take their eyes off the ball.

There is a huge gap to close, with a massive 60 points separating the sides at either end of the table, but Frank Schmidt's side have started a late rally.

After 15 games without a win they have beaten Union Berlin and St Pauli this month to give themselves a chance.

But Kompany has promised Bayern, who came from 3-0 down to beat Mainz 4-3 last weekend, will not be a soft touch.

"It's also a good thing [to have the title sewn up] because it means we've done our job, but we don't want to give anyone any gifts," he said.

Kompany warns Bundesliga rivals that Bayern will not take their foot off the gas despite having wrapped the title up. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

"We're doing our best to win. We showed that in the last game against Mainz. We showed with our mentality that we're doing everything to be ready.

"The game against PSG was obviously very intense and the anticipation for the second leg is very high in all of Munich, but my job is to keep the focus on Heidenheim, which I'm trying to do every day."

Recalling his own unsuccessful fight against the drop when in charge of Burnley in the Premier League, he added: "Heidenheim have won two of their last three games. I spent a year in a relegation battle and I find it incredible how they've hauled themselves back into a fight that appeared to be lost.

"A relegation battle is mentally very tough -- great respect for them."

Alphonso Davies came off at half-time against PSG and could find himself rested with a view to playing a part against them in midweek, with Lennart Karl in a similar position due to a thigh issue. Tom Bischof has got the all clear and should feature.

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Heidenheim manager Schmidt admitted it would need to be a perfect storm for his charges to upset the division's dominant force.

"You can't get much bigger than us as underdogs. It's remarkable that we're now playing Bayern for points in the Bundesliga between these two Champions League matches," he said.

"Ultimately, we'll try to believe that something is possible on a perfect day. I think that's the basic requirement: to believe in it and have the courage to even get a chance.

"What's certain is that we have to perform at our absolute best in every area. And even that probably won't be enough -- we also need that necessary bit of luck in crucial situations."