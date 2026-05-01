Man City's Pep Guardiola on fixture congestion: 'It is what it is'

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Pep Guardiola has played down Manchester City's frustrations over fixture rescheduling during their domestic treble push.

City face a hectic end to the campaign after Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were given new dates either side of their FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The matches needed to be moved because of City's progression in both domestic cups but the new schedule means they need to play three times in the space of seven days from May 13-19.

Their programme then concludes with a visit from Aston Villa on May 24.

City were unhappy when the fixtures were confirmed this week -- particularly feeling the Palace game originally slated for March could have been rearranged earlier -- but boss Guardiola has accepted it.

"It is what it is," he said at a news conference on Friday. "When we won the treble and quadruple we always had this kind of calendar.

"Of course it could be better but I've never expected [help]. We'll do that and go game by game.

"The broadcasters, Premier League, whoever, decides. We will be there with 11 players plus people on the bench."

Pep Guardiola's side could win a domestic treble this season. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Guardiola was relaxed as he spoke to media, suggesting he is not feeling the pressure of the title race.

City trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by three points but have a game in hand, having five left to play compared to the Gunners' four.

The gap could have grown to six points by the time the Carabao Cup winners play at Everton on Monday night but Guardiola insists that does not bother him.

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He said: "It's normal, it's the calendar. Sometimes you play first, sometimes behind. It is what it is and nothing changes at this stage - you know exactly what you have to do."

So laid-back was Guardiola that he claimed he did not even know when Arsenal were next playing when asked if he would be watching their game against Fulham on Saturday evening.

He said: "What time do they play? It's after a training session, so maybe I will watch it."

Guardiola gave his players a few days off earlier this week and he used some of his free time to attend Stockport against Port Vale in League One.

He joked: "The day before I saw the calendar, the PSG-Bayern game, and I said, 'What a disaster game, the managers are not good, really s*** players!'

"I am in love with English football and I went to see Stockport."

Defender John Stones announced this week he would leave City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiola said: "He was the best player by far in the final in Istanbul. That shows his huge personality.

"Like with Bernardo [Silva], part of ourselves is leaving. His contribution has been massive. He's an incredible person on and off the pitch."