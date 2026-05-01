Carrick: Man United vs. Liverpool still a standout game even if neither challenging for PL title

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones calls for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the job permanently. (1:27)

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Manchester United against Liverpool is still a "stand out" game in English football, according to Michael Carrick, despite neither team challenging for the title this season.

United and Liverpool meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, each hoping to take another step towards Champions League qualification.

The two teams -- still the most successful teams in English football history -- haven't gone head-to-head for the title since 2009.

Carrick, though, still believes the fixture is a big draw.

"It's a standout game," said the United head coach.

"There are big games and big rivalries we have with other teams but this is right up there. The history, ups and downs, excitement, entertainment and emotion makes it a really special game."

Man United are on the verge of sealing Champions League qualification, having seen their fortunes transform since Michael Carrick's appointment. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Victory for United on Sunday would move Carrick's team six points clear of Liverpool with three games to play.

United haven't ended a season above Liverpool in the table since finishing third under Erik ten Hag in 2023.

"It shows the improvements of the group and getting stronger to be coming into this game in such a good position," said Carrick.

"We're fully aware of the situation in the league and how close it is. It's a one-off game, they're a good team, they won the league this year.

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"We're treating it as a one-off game and the league position is what it is.

Carrick is hoping Matheus Cunha will be fit to face Liverpool after the Brazilian missed the 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday with a hip flexor problem.

"Matheus has done a little bit of work so we're hopeful," said Carrick.